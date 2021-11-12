Will Poulter Dishes On His Recent Body Transformation & How Many Protein Shakes He Drinks

Will Poulter is starring in the upcoming third movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and he has a buff new body for the Marvel film!

The 28-year-old actor also stars in the new Hulu series Dopesick and he went shirtless in a recent episode, putting his muscles on display.

One recent tweet read, “somewhere in the world Will Poulter is on his fifth protein shake of the day.”

Will responded to that tweet in a new interview with GQ Hype.

Click inside to find out what he said…

“It’s not five,” Will said with a laugh, but he wouldn’t reveal how many shakes he actually drinks.

Will added, “I’ve just come to terms with everything that’s required now. Filming starts in a month or so, so [I’m] definitely locking in and training my focus on that role and that role alone.”

Because of the secrecy with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Will wouldn’t reveal anything about his workout regimen or how buff he plans on getting.

“It’s still sinking in for me. I’m very, very honored to have been welcomed into the Marvel family, and especially into a franchise like Guardians which I’ve admired for a long time,” he said.

