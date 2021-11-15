Top Stories
Mon, 15 November 2021 at 1:44 pm

Cole Sprouse & Ari Fournier Couple Up For Christian Louboutin & InStyle Dinner Event

Cole Sprouse cozies up to girlfriend Ari Fournier at the Christian Louboutin and InStyle dinner held at San Vicente Bungalows on Sunday night (November 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The couple were joined by Janelle Monae, Maria Bakalova, and The White Lotus stars Sydney Sweeney and Alexandra Daddario.

Other celebrities in attendance included Kiernan Shipka, Jurnee Smollett, Pose star and singer Michaela Jae, Riverdale‘s Charles Melton, and Euphoria‘s Maude Apatow.

Musician King Princess, Quinn Wilson, Anifa Mvuemba, Elisa Sednaoui and Brad Goreski were also spotted inside the intimate event.

Cole and Ari have been spotted out multiple times before, but this marks their first official event together.

Last month, the couple were seen leaving a local restaurant after grabbing some breakfast.

Click inside to see 45+ pictures of Cole Sprouse, Ari Fournier, and more at the Christian Louboutin & InStyle Dinner…
