Penn Badgley & Leighton Meester Have Mini 'Gossip Girl' Reunion on His New Podcast!

Dan Humphrey and Blair Waldorf are together again!

On Wednesday (May 18), Penn Badgley took to Instagram to share a photo of himself having a mini Gossip Girl reunion with Leighton Meester.

Click inside to read more…

Penn, 35, and Leighton‘s, 36, reunion comes as she appeared on the debut episode of his new podcast Podcrushed.

During the podcast, Penn and Leighton revealed that they actually first met about a year before they started filming Gossip Girl in 2007 when they both appeared in the horror flick Drive Thru.

“I don’t think about it hardly ever,” Penn said about movie. “But then I’m like, oh, Hella-Burger! Well, actually it’s called Drive Thru.”

“I was wondering which title you were gonna shout,” Leighton added. “I’m really glad that was the one.”

The two also joked about how the majority of their scenes were cut from the final version of the movie.

Penn then went on to say that he has the “vaguest memory” of meeting Leighton at a party after they wrapped filming Drive Thru.

“I do recall, I think I was at a party at your house once,” Penn said. “I’m pretty sure we met on that movie but I’d ended up at a Halloween party or something at your house. I remember waiting in line for the bathroom and you turned around and I hadn’t seen you before.”

Penn went on to say that he tried to introduce himself to Leighton at the party, but doesn’t remember much of their conversation.

As for Leighton, she said she has no recollection of meeting Penn at the party.

Make sure you check out the latest photos of Penn filming You season four in London!

Keep scrolling to see the photo of Penn and Leighton together again and to listen to the podcast…