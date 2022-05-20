Harry Styles Drops Third Solo Album 'Harry's House' - Listen Now!

Harry’s House is finally out!!

At midnight on Friday (May 20), Harry Styles dropped his third studio album titled Harry’s House, and we have it here for you to listen to.

Harry’s House, which is a follow up to the 28-year-old singer’s 2019 album Fine Line, features 13 songs, including “As It Was” which he released back in March.

