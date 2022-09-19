Chris Redd Exiting 'Saturday Night Live,' Bringing Total to 8 Cast Members Leaving the Show

Chris Redd has announced that he is leaving Saturday Night Live after five seasons on the sketch comedy series.

The 37-year-old comedian is now the eighth cast member to depart the show following season 47, which ended in May 2022.

When the final episode of season 47 aired, we knew that four cast members were going to be leaving. Then over the summer, three more cast members announced their exits. Now, Chris is the eighth person to depart the show.

“Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime,” Redd said in a statement (via THR). “Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

