'Dancing With The Stars' Season 31 Voting Guide: Here's How To Vote For Your Fave!

Dancing With The Stars is officially back tonight!

Season 31 of the hit reality competition series will make its streaming debut on Disney+ with a lot of familiar faces hitting the dance floor as they compete for the coveted mirrored ball trophy.

Hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, 16 couples will compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

With the move from ABC to Disney+, many fans are wondering if things will change with how to vote for your favorite celeb, and Just Jared has the scoop on that.

Click inside to get all the voting number and to see what’s changed!