Mon, 19 September 2022 at 4:07 pm

Kelly Clarkson Brings Her Two Kids To Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Kelly Clarkson Brings Her Two Kids To Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Kelly Clarkson‘s two children, River Rose and Remington Blackstock, are all grown up!

The 40-year-old singer and talk show host was surrounded by more family members and the original American Idol judges – Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul – for her Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on Monday (September 19) in Hollywood.

All three former Idol judges spoke about Kelly during her ceremony before she posed for pictures with her official star.

“Where we were very lucky with Kelly was that not only could we find someone with a hell of a good voice, but she also had this amazing sense of humor, personality, charisma,” Simon shared in a press release, adding that American Idol would not have so popular if not for Kelly.

Kelly‘s star is the 2,733rd on the landmark and is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd in front of Ovation Hollywood.

Click inside to see 50+ pictures of Kelly Clarkson getting her star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kelly Clarkson, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, Remington Blackstock, river rose blackstock, Simon Cowell

