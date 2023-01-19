Jennifer Coolidge Features Jennifer Lopez, Recites 'Jenny From the Block' in Her First Ever TikTok

Jennifer Coolidge is on TikTok now, and she called down a feature from a Shotgun Wedding co-star in her first video.

The 61-year-old scene stealer shared her first upload on the social media platform on Thursday (January 19), and it appears that she filmed it during a press event for her upcoming movie.

We say that because her co-star Jennifer Lopez made a cameo in it!

Read more to see Jennifer Coolidge’s first ever TikTok…

“Hi, this is my first TikTok,” Jennifer said. “I was trying to think of something cool to do, and I think I’m just going to do a poem that I like.”

She proceeded to break into a dramatic recitation of J.Lo‘s 2002 bop. It appears that the performance had the musician’s stamp of approval.

“I like that,” she said thoughtfully as the camera panned over to reveal her in the frame. “I really, really like that.”

Watch Jennifer Coolidge impress Jennifer Lopez with a dramatic recitation of “Jenny from the Block” on TikTok below…

