Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Selena Gomez is seemingly shooting down the rumors that she’s dating The Chainsmokers DJ Drew Taggart.

Rumors have been swirling that the two stars a new couple and then photos emerged of them on a bowling date earlier this week.

Eyewitnesses said that the two stars were seen “making out” like teenagers during the date, though there was no proof of that.

Now, Selena has released a rare statement about her personal life in response to the rumors that are going around.

Head inside to check out what she said…

On her Instagram Stories on Thursday night (January 19), Selena posed a photo of a hill with clouds in the background.

“I like being alone too much,” the image was captioned. At the bottom of the photo, Selena wrote in hashtag format, “I am single.”

Last week, we learned an interesting detail about Drew‘s sex life.