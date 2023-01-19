Top Stories
Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, &amp; More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer &amp; Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Thu, 19 January 2023 at 8:29 pm

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Selena Gomez is seemingly shooting down the rumors that she’s dating The Chainsmokers DJ Drew Taggart.

Rumors have been swirling that the two stars a new couple and then photos emerged of them on a bowling date earlier this week.

Eyewitnesses said that the two stars were seen “making out” like teenagers during the date, though there was no proof of that.

Now, Selena has released a rare statement about her personal life in response to the rumors that are going around.

Head inside to check out what she said…

On her Instagram Stories on Thursday night (January 19), Selena posed a photo of a hill with clouds in the background.

“I like being alone too much,” the image was captioned. At the bottom of the photo, Selena wrote in hashtag format, “I am single.”

Last week, we learned an interesting detail about Drew‘s sex life.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Drew Taggart, Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr