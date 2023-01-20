Top Stories
Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, &amp; More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer &amp; Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Fri, 20 January 2023 at 3:34 pm

Gabrielle Union Responds to Backlash Over Comments About Infidelity in First Marriage

Gabrielle Union Responds to Backlash Over Comments About Infidelity in First Marriage

Gabrielle Union is reacting to the backlash over her recent comments.

Earlier this month, the 50-year-old actress appeared Dax Shepard‘s podcast where she spoke candidly about her first marriage to ex-husband Chris Howard, admitting it was “dysfunctional from day one.”

She also said that there was infidelity on both sides, adding that she felt “entitled” to cheat because she was making more money than her ex-husband.

While attending the season three premiere of Truth Be Told on Thursday (January 19), Gabrielle addressed the backlash over her infidelity comments.

Read more inside…

“If your gonna get your panties in a twist about something I’ve been talking about since 2005 — in not one but two New York Times best-selling books — at least listen to the whole thing,” Gabrielle told Entertainment Tonight, while rolling her eyes. “Just so you know where your anger actually is.”

In another recent interview, Gabrielle revealed the superstitious reasoning behind husband Dwyane Wade‘s latest tattoo.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Gabrielle Union

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr