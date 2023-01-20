Gabrielle Union Responds to Backlash Over Comments About Infidelity in First Marriage

Gabrielle Union is reacting to the backlash over her recent comments.

Earlier this month, the 50-year-old actress appeared Dax Shepard‘s podcast where she spoke candidly about her first marriage to ex-husband Chris Howard, admitting it was “dysfunctional from day one.”

She also said that there was infidelity on both sides, adding that she felt “entitled” to cheat because she was making more money than her ex-husband.

While attending the season three premiere of Truth Be Told on Thursday (January 19), Gabrielle addressed the backlash over her infidelity comments.

“If your gonna get your panties in a twist about something I’ve been talking about since 2005 — in not one but two New York Times best-selling books — at least listen to the whole thing,” Gabrielle told Entertainment Tonight, while rolling her eyes. “Just so you know where your anger actually is.”

