'Velma' Becomes 1 of 10 Lowest-Rated TV Shows on IMDb Alongside 2 Classic Reality Series & a Popular Talk Show - See What's On the List & Where 'Velma' Falls

Despite having Mindy Kaling associated with the project, HBO Max’s Velma just landed on a not-so-great list.

The Scooby Doo spinoff is billed as an “adult animated comedy.” However, it struggled to find an audience after premiering on the platform. It’s also proven to be polarizing with audiences.

So much so that Velma is officially one of the 10 lowest-rated TV shows on IMDb. The list features shows that have at least 5,000 user star-ratings that utilize a scale of 1-10.

Velma officially has a 1.3 star-rating with over 33,000 votes after receiving negative reviews from people who dubbed the show “woke” and viewers on the other side of the aisle who were also unimpressed.

