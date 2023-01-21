Lee Pace Has a Shirtless Battle Scene in 'Foundation' Season 2 Trailer - Watch Now!

Season two of the popular Apple TV+ series Foundation is on the way!

Lee Pace stars in the show as Brother Day and he has a shirtless battle scene in the sneak peek trailer, which was released earlier this month.

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Foundation also stars Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn; and Alfred Enoch as Raych.

Head inside now to check out the trailer…

Season two will premiere in summer 2023. Watch the trailer below!