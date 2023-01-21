Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet & Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Beyoncé makes a glorious return to the stage in Dubai for the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal on Saturday (January 21).

The 41-year-old Renaissance icon delivered a headlining show at the glam event. During it, she worked her way through a 60-minute setlist featuring so many hits and a collaboration with daughter Blue Ivy, 11. The concert was Beyoncé‘s first since 2018.

But before she could heat up the stage with her vocals, dancing and gorgeous looks, Beyoncé simmered on the red carpet in a breathtaking dress that looked like it was made out of molten gold and a matching, luxurious jacket.

The star wore her hair in curls and complimented her gown with chandelier earrings.

Beyoncé‘s first show in years celebrated so many powerful women; it featured an all female-orchestra and dance group.

FYI: Beyoncé‘s looks were designed by Atelier Zuhra, Nicolas Jebran, Frolov and Dolce and Gabbana. Her jewels were by Messika Jewelry.

