Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet & Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Britney Spears Looking to Sell Mansion She Bought in 2022 (Report)

Britney Spears is reportedly ditching her newest home purchase.

The 41-year-old In The Zone superstar is already looking for applicants to buy the mansion that she bought in 2022, according to a new report.

Britney started showing the Calabasas house, which she and husband Sam Asghari bought for $11.8 million in June of 2022, and she’s reportedly asking for $12 million, via TMZ. Bryce Pennel at Compass holds the listing.

According to the report, Britney moved out of the home quickly after moving in due to the house being “too exposed” for her liking.

The home is located in the same neighborhood as ex Kevin Federline.

Britney “just didn’t fall in love with her new surroundings” and quickly looked to sell the mansion.

She never sold her old Thousand Oaks mansion she bought back in 2015, which is heavily featured in Britney‘s Instagram videos.

Britney also set the record straight about her new tattoo.
