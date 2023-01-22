Sharon Stone Joins Sam Smith for 'Saturday Night Live' Performance of 'Gloria,' Links Up with Aubrey Plaza in Skit

Sharon Stone made two unexpected appearances in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live on January 21.

The 64-year-old Basic Instinct icon joined musical guest Sam Smith onstage in a very casual way during their performance of “Gloria.” Sharon reclined on a chaise draped in gold while the hitmaker crooned the song with the support of a choir.

She then shared the stage with host Aubrey Plaza during a noir-themed skit.

Check out Sharon Stone’s Saturday Night Live cameos inside…

There were so many other surprise cameos on the latest episode of SNL. Amy Poehler joined Aubrey for the opening monologue, Kim Petras linked up with Sam for a performance of “Unholy” and a very unlikely trio judged a Miss Universe skit.

Which cameo was your favorite? Let us know!

Also, if you missed it, Sharon made headlines last year after she revealed the unexpected reason she was dumped.

Press play on both of Sharon Stone’s Saturday Night Live cameos below…