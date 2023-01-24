'Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special' Releases Trailer - Watch Now!

Harley Quinn is going to have a very special Valentine’s Day this year.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special has just released a trailer for the adult animated special.

In the HBO Max series, Harley is voiced by Kaley Cuoco and Poison Ivy by Lake Bell.

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: As Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Ivy is the best ever, Bane’s efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry. Meanwhile, after an unfortunate online dating encounter, Clayface engages in some self-love.

The animated Harley Quinn series first premiered in November 2019. In August 2022, the series was renewed for a fourth season.

The Valentine’s Day special debuts Thursday, February 9 on HBO Max.

Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together and walked the red carpet together at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles earlier this month.