Top Stories
Riley Keough Shares Photo from the Last Time She Saw Her Mom Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough Shares Photo from the Last Time She Saw Her Mom Lisa Marie Presley

Oscars 2023 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Oscars 2023 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 13 Choices to Play 007 (See Who Dethroned Rege-Jean Page From Number 1 Spot!)

Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 13 Choices to Play 007 (See Who Dethroned Rege-Jean Page From Number 1 Spot!)

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 6:45 pm

Tiffany Haddish Defends New Movie 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' Premiering at Sundance

Tiffany Haddish Defends New Movie 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' Premiering at Sundance

Tiffany Haddish is speaking up in defense of her new movie.

The 43-year-old actress and producer was quick to respond to a question from a reporter who called it ironic that the studio backed Landscape With Invisible Hand had its premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Monday (January 23).

Keep reading to find out more…

According to Deadline, who has the video, the cast and crew were answering questions at the post-screening Q&A, when an audience member asked if any had “found it ironic that you have a film that’s about exploited young artists and also has studio financing having its world premiere at an indie film festival.”

Tiffany didn’t hesitate to answer and didn’t mince her reply.

“First of all, I’m a producer on this film, and I didn’t feel exploited,” she stated. “I feel like it’s very clear [director Cory Finley] stood up for what he believed in, and I think that’s what every artist should do.”

Tiffany and Cory were joined on stage by Michael Gandolfini and Kylie Rogers.

Landscape with Invisible Hand centers on two teenagers who come up with a plan to ensure their families’ futures when an occupying alien race’s promise of economic prosperity leaves most of humanity impoverished and desperate.

Check out 15+ pictures of Tiffany Haddish at the premiere of ‘Landscape with Invisible Hand’ during Sundance…
Just Jared on Facebook
tiffany haddish defends new movie premiering at sundance 01
tiffany haddish defends new movie premiering at sundance 02
tiffany haddish defends new movie premiering at sundance 03
tiffany haddish defends new movie premiering at sundance 04
tiffany haddish defends new movie premiering at sundance 05
tiffany haddish defends new movie premiering at sundance 06
tiffany haddish defends new movie premiering at sundance 07
tiffany haddish defends new movie premiering at sundance 08
tiffany haddish defends new movie premiering at sundance 09
tiffany haddish defends new movie premiering at sundance 10
tiffany haddish defends new movie premiering at sundance 11
tiffany haddish defends new movie premiering at sundance 12
tiffany haddish defends new movie premiering at sundance 13
tiffany haddish defends new movie premiering at sundance 14
tiffany haddish defends new movie premiering at sundance 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Cory Finley, Kylie Rogers, michael gandolfini, Tiffany Haddish

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr