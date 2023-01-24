Tiffany Haddish Defends New Movie 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' Premiering at Sundance

Tiffany Haddish is speaking up in defense of her new movie.

The 43-year-old actress and producer was quick to respond to a question from a reporter who called it ironic that the studio backed Landscape With Invisible Hand had its premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Monday (January 23).

According to Deadline, who has the video, the cast and crew were answering questions at the post-screening Q&A, when an audience member asked if any had “found it ironic that you have a film that’s about exploited young artists and also has studio financing having its world premiere at an indie film festival.”

Tiffany didn’t hesitate to answer and didn’t mince her reply.

“First of all, I’m a producer on this film, and I didn’t feel exploited,” she stated. “I feel like it’s very clear [director Cory Finley] stood up for what he believed in, and I think that’s what every artist should do.”

Tiffany and Cory were joined on stage by Michael Gandolfini and Kylie Rogers.

Landscape with Invisible Hand centers on two teenagers who come up with a plan to ensure their families’ futures when an occupying alien race’s promise of economic prosperity leaves most of humanity impoverished and desperate.

