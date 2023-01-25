Adam Scott Recalls 'Boy Meets World' Memory That's Been Tugging At Him For Years

There’s one memory from Boy Meets World just couldn’t get out of Adam Scott‘s mind.

As the latest guest on Rider Strong, Will Friedle, and Danielle Fishel‘s Pod Meets World, the 49-year-old actor told his former co-stars about it, confronting what happened in the past that’s been “tugging” at him for quite a while.

“Literally, this has been tugging at me for 29 years,” Adam told the three stars, recalling that he was backstage watching the Season 2 finale being filmed with Blake Soper and Ethan Suplee, who had played Griff’s followers. “I was with Blake and Ethan. Rider, you were there with a different group of people but we were all gathering around knowing the last scene was about to finish.”

He went on, remembering that the scene had ended, and then cheering started to celebrate the end of filming.

“Blake and Ethan high-five and hug, they come up to me and high five and are just cheering…Then Blake and Ethan go up to you, Rider, and give you a high five and hug you and after they do that I’m like, hey, congratulations, buddy, and give you a high five and go in and hug you.”

Adam added that as he did that, Rider “pushed me off and you give me this look like, ‘Wait a second, who the f*** are you?’ and then you ran away. I remember just being like, oh no no no no! I’m sorry! What just happened? No no no.”

Rider, along with Danielle, and Will, looked shocked at Adam‘s story, and Rider did respond to it.

“Are you serious?! Why would I do that?!” he asked, before saying that he didn’t remember the moment at all.

Adam then said, “I’m so glad you don’t remember that because to some extent that means it wasn’t a traumatic experience for you.”

Later on in the podcast, as the memory came up again, Adam says he may have overdramatized it in his mind.

“It could also have been kind of built up and overdramatized over these last 29 years, who knows? But I can see it, I remember it so vividly, it’s just so crazy.”