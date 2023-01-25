Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan & Other Celebrities React to Paris Hilton Welcoming Her First Child

Paris Hilton took to social media to share the news of her baby being born!

The 41-year-old businesswoman and heiress welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Carter Reum via surrogate and was showered with congratulations from friends online.

“You are already loved beyond words 💙,” she captioned a photo of her holding her baby’s hand.

Kim Kardashian commented and said “So happy for you guys!!!” Paris replied and said, “thank you love! so in love with my lil angel.”

Paris had been very open about her desire to become a mom. She married venture capitalist Carter Reum in a ceremony in November 2021.

Lindsay Lohan commented and said, “Congratulations!!! ❤️🙏❤️” while Demi Lovato said, “Congratulations sis!!!!”

“a BABY!!!!! congratulations so happy for you both!!” wrote Chrissy Teigen, who gave birth to a baby with husband John Legend earlier this month.