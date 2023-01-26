Top Stories
Blackpink's Lisa is Breaking More World Records!

Blackpink's Lisa is Breaking More World Records!

Thu, 26 January 2023 at 8:54 pm

Mia Goth Has A Theory About Why The Oscars Don't Nominate Horror Movies

Mia Goth Has A Theory About Why The Oscars Don't Nominate Horror Movies

Mia Goth knows that The Academy will bypass a great horror film for a drama any day for The Oscars.

However, the 29-year-old actress is speaking out and sharing her theories about why they do it, and why it needs to change.

Keep reading to find out more…

Mia, who has starred in handful of horror movies, including the most recent Pearl and Infinity Pool, opened up in a new interview with Jake Hamilton during a Q&A.

“I think that it’s very political and that it’s not entirely based on the quality of a project per se,” Mia theorized about The Academy’s decision to look over the horror genre.

She went on, saying that “I think there’s a lot going on there, a lot of cooks in the kitchen when it comes to nominations and categories that are recognized. Maybe I shouldn’t say that either but I think that’s true. I think a lot of people know that. I don’t know why.”

Mia does hope that change is on the way in regards to it.

“I think a change is necessary,” she said. “A shift should take place, really. If they wanted to engage with the wider public, I think it would be of benefit, really.”

Just recently, Mia joined co-star Alexander Skarsgard for the premiere of Infinity Pool at Sundance.

You can see the entire list of the 2023 Oscar nominations here.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Mia Goth

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr