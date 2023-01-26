Mia Goth Has A Theory About Why The Oscars Don't Nominate Horror Movies

Mia Goth knows that The Academy will bypass a great horror film for a drama any day for The Oscars.

However, the 29-year-old actress is speaking out and sharing her theories about why they do it, and why it needs to change.

Keep reading to find out more…

Mia, who has starred in handful of horror movies, including the most recent Pearl and Infinity Pool, opened up in a new interview with Jake Hamilton during a Q&A.

“I think that it’s very political and that it’s not entirely based on the quality of a project per se,” Mia theorized about The Academy’s decision to look over the horror genre.

She went on, saying that “I think there’s a lot going on there, a lot of cooks in the kitchen when it comes to nominations and categories that are recognized. Maybe I shouldn’t say that either but I think that’s true. I think a lot of people know that. I don’t know why.”

Mia does hope that change is on the way in regards to it.

“I think a change is necessary,” she said. “A shift should take place, really. If they wanted to engage with the wider public, I think it would be of benefit, really.”

I spoke with Mia Goth about not getting a (very deserved) Best Actress Oscar nomination for PEARL — and why the Academy doesn’t take the horror genre seriously enough. pic.twitter.com/9EKPN2fB2N — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) January 25, 2023

Just recently, Mia joined co-star Alexander Skarsgard for the premiere of Infinity Pool at Sundance.

You can see the entire list of the 2023 Oscar nominations here.