Blackpink's Lisa is Breaking More World Records!

Thu, 26 January 2023 at 9:01 pm

Blake Lively Debuts New Hair Color After Announcing Role in 'It Ends With Us' (Pic!)

Blake Lively Debuts New Hair Color After Announcing Role in 'It Ends With Us' (Pic!)

Blake Liveley is switching up her look shortly after announcing a new role!

On Thursday (January 26) it was revealed that the 35-year-old actress would be starring alongside Justin Baldoni in an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book, It Ends With Us.

Just a few hours after the news broke, Blake hopped on social media to reveal that she seemingly colored her hair.

While she is perhaps best known as a blonde, the star has gone brunette before. However, her new color is perhaps the darkest her hair has been in years!

Read more about Blake Lively’s new look…

She shared the pic on her Instagram story without a caption.

However, Blake did seem to allude to her new project by using The Smashing Pumpkin‘s “Lily (My One and Only)” to soundtrack the new pic. If you weren’t aware, the lead character in It Ends With Us is named Lily.

If you missed it, we recently got an update on a sequel to one of Blake‘s most recognizable roles. The expecting mom also showed off her growing baby bump earlier this month.

Get a good look at Blake Lively’s fresh color below…

Blake Lively new selfie with colored hair
Photos: Getty, Instagram/Blake Lively
