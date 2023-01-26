Kylie Jenner Shares Her Reaction to a TikTok Skit About Naming Baby Aire

Kylie Jenner is showing off her good sense of humor.

If you missed it, the 25-year-old mogul shared major news last week – the name of her young son with Travis Scott. After initially naming the baby Wolf, she confirmed that his name was Aire and shared the first photos of his face just a couple of days before his first birthday.

In the days after the news broke, fans have taken to social media to poke fun at the nearly year-long process of naming the baby, and Kylie caught one of the clips before heading to the comments section to react.

Read more about the TikTok Kylie Jenner reacted to…

The TikTok that caught Kylie‘s attention put a fun spoof on the introduction to Avatar: The Last Airbender and imagined Kylie and Travis going through the various elements before finally landing on Aire as a name.

The hysterical clip amassed more than 2.6 million likes on TikTok, likely including one from Kylie herself. She also took to the comments section to share two laughing emojis.

Do you know how to pronounce baby Aire‘s name? You might also be surprised by what the name means in Arabic.