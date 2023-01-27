Phoebe Waller-Bridge Linked to 'Tomb Raider' Revival Series at Amazon, But She Isn't Expected to Bring New Life to Angelina Jolie's Iconic Role

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been linked to a planned revival of the popular video game franchise Tomb Raider at Amazon.

The 37-year-old Fleabag actress and writer would reportedly not be playing Lara Croft, a role played by Angelina Jolie on the big screen in 2001 and other actresses over the years, in the new TV series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Instead, she is expected to helm the script. She is also expected to serve as an executive producer on the show. Her involvement was described as a sign of her continued partnership with Amazon.

Amazon did not return a request for comment from THR about the rumored series.

The news comes almost a year after it was confirmed that a second Tomb Raider movie starring Alicia Vikander was no longer in the works.

Tomb Raider has appeared on the big screen twice with Angelina and Alicia playing the lead role. Hayley Atwell also voiced the character in a Netflix series.

If you were unaware, another actress replaced Phoebe in an Amazon series in early 2022. Interestingly, there was also a connection to Angelina for that role, too.

