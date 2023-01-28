Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Being Spotted Sharing a Hug

Olivie Wilde and ex Jason Sudeikis appear to be on good terms after reports that their relationship was rocky in 2022.

If you missed it, the former couple split in 2020 and she moved on with Harry Styles the following year.

The exes relationship took a turn for the messy in April 2022 when Olivia was served custody paperwork for the couple’s shared children onstage during an appearance at CinemaCon, which led to her opening up about why they broke up.

Reports broke that Olivia and Jason didn’t speak anymore, and things hit a fever pitch after a former nanny made a multitude of allegations against her employers.

Some of the claims had to do with how Jason reacted to Olivia moving on.

After issuing a joint statement on the claims, Olivia and Jason did not speak publicly again.

That changed on Friday (January 27) when TMZ published photos of them sharing a hug out in public. The duo was all smiles in the pics, and it looks like they might be on good terms!

Did you know why Harry and Olivia reportedly broke up?