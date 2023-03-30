Jamie Foxx Cheers on Rising Tennis Star Christopher Eubanks at Miami Open, Daniil Medvedev Advances to Semi-Finals

Jamie Foxx sits front row as he cheers on USA’s rising tennis star Christopher Eubanks at the Miami Open tournament held at the Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday (March 30) in Miami Gardens Fla.

The American lost out to Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in two straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.

Tomorrow, Daniil will face off against his friend, fellow Russian Karen Khachanov, who beat out Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo, 6-3, 6-2.

“[Karen and I] have known each other [for] a long time,” Daniil shared at his post-match conference. “We are exactly the same age group. So starting from all the young tournaments, we played together. I remember that just before the under-14 age group, he was actually not one of the best in Russia. I was not the best one also. Maybe a little bit higher ranked than him. Then he went really fast up. He got a few wildcards, beat a few top guys when he was like 15 or 16. So, yeah, he had a good rise. We had a good rise together to the ATP Tour. We already achieved a lot. It’s great. You know, we still spend time together. We are great friends, and I feel like we respect each other a lot.”