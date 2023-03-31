Carrie Ann Inaba Recovering After 'Painful' Emergency Appendectomy

Carrie Ann Inaba is recovering after an emergency surgery.

On Thursday (March 30), the 55-year-old Dancing with the Stars judge revealed that she was hospitalized last week after undergoing a “painful” emergency appendectomy.

“Special shout out to the wonderful staff of doctors, nurses and aides at @cedarssinai for taking such good care of me. 💕💕💕🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼” Carrie Ann wrote on Instagram along with a video of herself in the hospital.

“I had an emergency appendectomy last week and while it’s been quite a painful experience, I also know it’s a gift to even feel this pain,” Carrie Ann added. “I realize after speaking with my doctor that it could have been much worse.🥹”

She explained, “Appendicitis attacks happen suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere. And when you are in that much pain, the last thing you want to do is go anywhere. And when you have autoimmune disease, you are often having strange health occurrences that no one can explain or help you with so sometimes, you try to wait it out, like I did. I was wrong.”

Carrie Ann – who has been diagnosed with several autoimmune diseases including Sjorgren’s syndrome, lupus, fibromyalgia, and rheumatoid arthritis – went on to detail the symptoms she was experiencing before going to the hospital.

“I should have come straight to the hospital right when the pain in my abdomen started, after the sudden and violent vomiting that knocked me off my feet,” Carrie Ann explained. “I should have gone when I couldn’t stand without excruciating pain… but I honestly didn’t want to leave my babies, and I’m so accustomed to pain —thought I should let it play out. If you have pain in your abdomen, please have it checked out because it could be something very serious.”

Carrie Ann concluded her message by thanking all of the doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai for taking care of her.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone at @cedarssinai for the great care. If I needed to do it again, I would come back to you,” Carrie Ann wrote. “Thankfully, my appendix will not be bothering me anymore. 🙏🏼💕 #byebyeappendix #appendicitis #health #autoimmunedisease.”

We wish Carrie Ann a speedy recovery.