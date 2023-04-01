Owen Wilson Reveals How He Received & Lost an All-Access Pass to See the Rolling Stones Within a Day

As a fan of the Rolling Stones, Owen Wilson received and then almost immediately lost what would qualify as the ultimate gift.

The 54-year-old Loki star revealed that he was given a lifelong, all-access pass to attend Rolling Stones concerts whenever he would like.

However, he made a mistake while attending the show where he received the pass that led to it being taken away.

During an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Owen explained that he had contacts with members of the band and a friend of his was “really good friends with Mick Jagger.”

When seeing them in Argentina, he recalled that they “got these special laminates, kind of all-access, that were good for the rest of your life.”

Owen decided to see how “all access” the pass was and explored backstage without being stopped.

“No one would stop me any place,” he recalled. “I ended up right at this place where I could look over and see Mick Jagger on the stage, right there.”

That’s where it became a problem: “All of a sudden, he bolts, during ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ and comes running down,” he shared, explaining that the singer was rushing in his direction.

He said that he froze and “tried to be inconspicuous,” but it didn’t work. Someone ran up to tell him he had to move. That was the end of the pass for him.

“And then I get a call the next morning from Mick’s security team. ‘Do you have that laminate?’ ‘Yes, I still have it.’ ‘Okay, we’re gonna come over and pick it up,’” he shared.

Despite that, Owen recognized that he was at fault.

“I get it,” he said. “He has a show to do, he doesn’t need some bozo just cruising around, distracting him.”

