Ariana Madix Likely To Keep Dog She Adopted With Tom Sandoval Amid Split

Ariana Madix is keeping the dog.

Sources are opening up about who is getting what amid Ariana‘s split from fellow Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval.

It was just recently revealed that Tom had been having a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, who is also their co-star.

Two sources opened up to People about the custody questions of the Pitt-mix pup, named Mya Moon, and they both shared that she will most likely stay with Ariana.

“They got the dog together, but Ariana is more of a dog person,” the first insider shared. “It’s more Ariana’s than Tom’s. I can’t see her letting Tom take the dog or giving it away.”

Another source stated that “It’s her dog, and she plans on keeping it.”

Mya Moon even has her own Instagram, and in the bio, it proudly says that Ariana is her mom, with no mention of Tom.

Ariana also has another dog, a chihuahua/husky mix, named Charlotte, and she also has her own Instagram account.

Earlier this week, Ariana opened up about filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion special with both Tom and Raquel.