Mon, 03 April 2023 at 10:13 am
Rachel Weisz Reflects on 'The Mummy' Role, Opens Up About Private Life & Why She Doesn't Have Social Media
Rachel Weisz is opening up about her craft, and her personal life.
The 53-year-old The Mummy actress got candid in a conversation with PORTER, out now.
During the chat, Rachel spoke out about her current role in Dead Ringers, complex roles for women, acting in The Mummy, and guarding her personal life.
Find out what Rachel Weisz had to say…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Rachel Weisz, Slideshow, The Mummy