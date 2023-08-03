Cardi B Will Not Be Charged for Launching Microphone Into Crowd After Fan Threw a Cup at Her

Cardi B has been exonerated and will not be charged for battery after throwing a microphone during a recent performance.

Over the weekend, the 30-year-old “WAP” rapper hauled back and launched the microphone into the crowd after a fan threw their drink at her onstage.

It has been reported that the microphone hit the person who responsible. However, it also hit someone nearby who filed a police report and accused the star of battery.

Her legal team issued a statement and confirmed that Cardi was no longer facing charges.

“This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi. On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter,” the musician’s lawyers Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld told TMZ.

The outlet noted that the police department reached that conclusion without consulting with the district attorney.

After video footage emerged of Cardi retaliating, a report suggested that she had asked fans to “splash” her with water during the show.

What happened at Cardi‘s show is only one example of inappropriate fan behavior at recent concerts.