Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's First L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023 (& Where They Were Sitting)

Did Meghan Markle Join Instagram? @Meghan Account Sparks Speculation

Stars Speak Out, Share Their Support for Lizzo Following Her Statement About Dancer Lawsuit

Is There a 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' End Credits Scene?

Thu, 03 August 2023 at 8:46 pm

Jersey Shore's Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Reveals What It's Like Working With Ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Jersey Shore's Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Reveals What It's Like Working With Ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is back for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which means that she and ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are working together again.

As recently as January 2023, Jersey Shore castmates were unsure if Sammi was ever planning on coming back for the spinoff series. The series began teasing her comeback a few months later.

She linked up with the cast again for the latest season, which is airing now.

In a recent interview, Sammi weighed in on what it was like to work with Ronnie again, revealing if there was any bad blood.

Read more about Sammi Sweetheart and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro…

Speaking with Page Six, Sammi made it clear that she and Ronnie left their drama in the past. “It’s just like a co-worker at this point,” she explained.

Sammi added that she was “personally in a great place” and had “moved on from that vibe.”

The couple dated for five years, and their drama played a key role in earlier seasons of the show. They officially broke up in 2014.

“A lot of people forget I dated him when I was in my younger 20s,” she said. “I’m 36, I dated multiple people after him, I’ve gone through life, so yeah, it’s just like a co-worker at this point.”

As to why she returned to the show, Sammi said that she felt “more mature.”

“I’m just hoping that all goes well this time around. And if it doesn’t, I’ll just leave again,” she explained.

Sammi had even more to say about her comeback in a recent interview. We’ve got the highlights here.

