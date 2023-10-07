Doja Cat Slammed for Wearing Shirt With Image of Controversial Comic Sam Hyde

Doja Cat‘s latest fashion choice is really upsetting some fans.

On Friday (October 6), the 27-year-old “Say So” singer took to Instagram to share several selfies while sitting in a car.

In the photos, Doja is wearing a shirt of controversial comic Sam Hyde holding up what appears to be a military-grade rifle. Hyde reportedly has ties to the neo-Nazi movement and he has created a following consisting of white nationalists, misogynists and anti-Semites.

After she shared the photos, many took to social media to slam Doja for wearing the shirt.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Imagine being a pick me for incels… like doja cat is really trying her best to be cancelled and un-famous again just so she can get back to those racial chat rooms full time,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Doja Cat gets away with being a TERRIBLE person because she has that cringe ‘quirky’ white incel panderer thing going on for her. It’s kinda hard to look at someone like that and be like ‘oh she’s the devil’, you’re only like ‘her stoopid [sic] ass has started again’ and move on.”

“We can’t afford to give high profile celebrities the benefit of the doubt while fascism is on the rise. we need to stop trivializing Doja Cat’s conduct as ‘edginess’ and be clear that she’s a Nazi Sympathizer,” wrote another Twitter user.

“Doja Cat really has deep rooted issues as a woman & she thinks being an ‘edge lord’ for ugly white men makes her different..” someone else wrote.

Another questioned, “Doja Cat made a song mocking an anti black slur, frequented chatrooms with racist edge lords, mocked amber heard, dates a sexual predator and blocked his victims, and most recently wore a shirt with a neo nazi on it. Remind me why y’all still like and listen to her again?”

After all the backlash, Doja deleted the photos and posted another selfie, but this time it was a close-up of her face and didn’t feature the T-shirt.

She seemingly addressed all of the criticism she was getting by captioning the new photo with a ton of eyeroll emojis.

Doja‘s latest controversy comes after she lost almost 200,000 followers after she criticized her fans.