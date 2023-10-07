Geri Halliwell-Horner Speaks on Relationship With Fellow Spice Girls: 'They're My Sisters':

Geri Halliwell-Horner is expressing her love for her fellow Spice Girls!

More than 20 years after the Spice Girls broke up, Geri, 51, opened up about her relationship with the group’s other members: Victoria Beckham, Melanie “Mel B” Brown, Emma Bunton, and Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm.

While promoting her new young adult novel titled, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen, Geri spoke about sisterhood and her relationship with her fellow Spice Girls since their breakup.

“If you went to school with someone or university, it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been apart. Or your lives have gone in completely different directions,” she told People.

Geri, formerly known as Ginger Spice, continued, “You find things in common like motherhood — but ultimately there’s always that affection. I feel love and protection towards them. They’re my sisters so it’s always a joy to see them. I love being around them.”

