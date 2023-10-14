Caitlyn Jenner Addresses Involvement in Kardashian Family Documentary, Slams Media Portrayal

Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out about her involvement in a new documentary about the Kardashian family.

The 73-year-old reality star participated in an interview with The Times, which will be used in a docuseries called House of Kardashian that will air on Sky Documentaries on Sunday (October 15). The rest of the family opted out of participating.

In the leadup to the project’s release, Caitlyn has given a flurry of interviews, discussing everything from Kim Kardashian‘s ascent to worldwide mega-fame and her relationship with ex-wife Kris Jenner.

Her involvement has caused a backlash from some fans and a multitude of headlines, which Caitlyn hopped on social media to respond to on Saturday (October 14).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Caitlyn shared a link to a story from People, where she discussed falling in love with Kris at first glance.

“It’s true. It was magical. Best years of my life! She brought me back to life in so many ways,” she said about Kris.

Caitlyn continued in a follow-up post, calling out the press and more: “I hate to see the press lying about my role in the new documentary on Sky saying I spilled all the family tea. It’s such BS. I spoke so highly of all of my family – and yes that includes Kris. The media is so cruel and cares only about clicks. I went on fighting for my family!”

