Jessica Chastain, Julie Bowen & More Stars Help Out at Baby2Baby's Back2School Celebration

Jessica Chastain and Julie Bowen had an excellent time helping children at Baby2Baby’s Back2School celebration on Saturday (October 14) in New York City.

The actresses stopped by Madison Square Garden, where they assisted with school shopping.

Wearing a lilac jumpsuit, Jessica also showed off her skills on the court, shooting a basketball with a big smile on her face.

Other stars in attendance included Samantha Ronson, Derek Blasberg, Nick Brown and Baby2Baby co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein. We have photos of everyone in the gallery!

