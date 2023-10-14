Top Stories
Sat, 14 October 2023 at 10:52 pm

Jessica Chastain, Julie Bowen & More Stars Help Out at Baby2Baby's Back2School Celebration

Jessica Chastain, Julie Bowen & More Stars Help Out at Baby2Baby's Back2School Celebration

Jessica Chastain and Julie Bowen had an excellent time helping children at Baby2Baby’s Back2School celebration on Saturday (October 14) in New York City.

The actresses stopped by Madison Square Garden, where they assisted with school shopping.

Wearing a lilac jumpsuit, Jessica also showed off her skills on the court, shooting a basketball with a big smile on her face.

Keep reading to find out more…

Other stars in attendance included Samantha Ronson, Derek Blasberg, Nick Brown and Baby2Baby co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein. We have photos of everyone in the gallery!

If you missed it, earlier this month we learned that Jessica received a special award while attending the 2023 Zurich Film Festival. She also very clearly sided with a co-star in the midst of a public divorce.

Julie also spoke out to provide an update on her Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara as she navigates her split from Joe Manganiello.

Scroll through all of the photos from Baby2Baby’s Back2School celebration in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Derek Blasberg, Jessica Chastain, Julie Bowen, kelly sawyer Patricof, Nick Brown, Norah Weinstein, Samantha Ronson

