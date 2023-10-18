Lifetime Reveals 2023 Holiday Movie Slate with Tia Mowry, Jana Kramer, Tatyana Ali & More - See All 12 New 'It's a Wonderful Lifetime' Movies Here!

Lifetime has unwrapped it’s upcoming holiday movie schedule of new features!

The network’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime programming kicks off on Saturday, November 18th and will feature 12 all new movies throughout the season.

“This year, the nostalgia is strong, and the cozy vibes are high as Lifetime reunites divas past and present for new movies every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas,” reads the official press release.

Movies this year feature some big names in the holiday movie space, including Tia Mowry, Jana Kramer, Tatyana Ali, Vivica A Fox, Jackée Harry, Teri Hatcher, Jesse Kove, and even Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills, and Nicollette Sheridan.

They’ve even got the Cake Boss himself, Buddy Valastro!

This year, the slate of movies will also include some new, original music from Tiffany, Jackée Harry, Tatyana Ali and Max Ehrich.

