1 Britney Spears Song Was Seemingly Inspired by Both Justin Timberlake & Colin Farrell

Britney Spears wrote extensively about her relationships with Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell in her memoir The Woman in Me. She also wrote a song that was seemingly inspired by both of them.

The 41-year-old pop star broke up with the NSYNC singer in 2002 and was briefly linked to Colin the following year. Her album In the Zone, out in late 2003, had a B-side on it that finds her seemingly singing about both men.

In a resurfaced podcast interview, Britney‘s collaborator, Joshua Schwartz, opened up about the steamy song and recalled conversations with the pop star while they were working on it and other tracks together.

Head inside to read more about Britney Spears’ “Don’t Hang Up” and how it was inspired by Justin and Colin…

The song in question is called “Don’t Hang Up.” Joshua is credited as a co-writer and co-producer on the song. He also worked with Britney on the album track “Brave New Girl.”

“I think that song was about phone sex. She was dating Justin at the time, from ‘Don’t Hang Up’ until we started to get further into the album. Then they broke up and she [started dating],” he explained during an appearance on The Original Doll with James Rodriguez.

He continued, explaining that she spoke with him about Colin. “I remember being there for all that. We were in LA and then she was telling me that she had a date. I was like, ‘I don’t know who that is.’ She was like, ‘Minority Report, did you seen it? Why don’t you watch it tonight,’” he recalled. “And I watched it and was like, ‘Oh, he’s cute, good luck. Good for you, get yourself one of those Hollywood ones.’”

The song was written while she was with Justin but seemingly workshopped through the brief fling with Colin. “I remember her talking about she’s on the phone with him all the time so I think that’s where it kind of came from. It wasn’t anything like… too deep,” Joshua said.

If you were unaware, Britney and Colin were very briefly linked back in 2003 when they showed up to a premiere for The Recruit in January 2003. See what she had to say about their brief but passionate fling.

We also compiled all of the revelations about Justin that have come out so far.

The Woman in Me arrives on October 24. Preorder it now on Amazon.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.

