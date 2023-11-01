Travis Kelce Reacts to People Dressing Up as Him & Taylor Swift for Halloween

Travis Kelce is reacting to all of your costumes!

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end reacted to all of the Halloween costumes this year on the latest episode of New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce.

During the episode, the brothers addressed the trend of fans who dressed as Travis and Taylor Swift for the holiday.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It was cool,” Travis laughed as they reviewed images of people who wore costumes as the new couple, as well as Jason and his wife Kylie and their mom Donna.

“It was pretty creepy watching that many people be us, but it was awesome,” Jason added.

Jason dressed up as King Triton from Little Mermaid for the recording, and made fun of Travis for going costume-less.

“Halloween with the Kelces, man,” Travis said with a sigh. “Never f—ing gets old.”

Find out what Travis Kelce‘s Halloween plans were!

Watch the episode…