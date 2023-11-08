Nia Long Reveals Why Ime Udoka Split Was a Wake Up Call

Nia Long is opening up about her split from longtime beau Ime Udoka.

The 53-year-old actress and the 46-year-old basketball coach were together for 13 years, and engaged for over seven before parting ways in December 2022 amid speculation he cheated.

During a conversation with Jeezy, who is going through a divorce himself, on his YouTube channel, Nia shared how the breakup has served as a wake up call for her.

Check out what she said inside…

“I had a really public breakup recently,” Nia said in the video. “It was a wakeup call for me in the sense of like, ‘OK, you’re going to do this on your own and you’re going to be fine and you’re not going to worry about what anyone thinks and has to say.’”

“The relationship was rocky for a very long time,” she admitted. “I don’t believe another person can break anyone up.”

Nia also shared how the breakup affected her oldest son from a previous relationship, Massai.

“I think my older son saw me trying to keep the family together. But I had to come to a place where loving myself was bigger and more important than saving anybody,” she says.

Nia and Ime also have a child together, Kez, who just turned 12 years old, and back in August, she filed for full custody of him, while also claiming she hasn’t received any support from Ime.