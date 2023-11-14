Ali Krieger's Brother Implies She Was Blindsided by Ashlyn Harris' Romance with Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Unfollows Them Both

Ali Krieger‘s brother is implying that she was blindsided by news of her ex Ashlyn Harris‘ new romance with actress Sophia Bush.

Hairstylist Kyle Krieger took to Instagram this week to celebrate Ali‘s first NWSL Championship victory and he commented on the tough few months she’s had amid her divorce.

Some eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Ashlyn unfollowed both Ali and Kyle on Instagram after the post went live, according to Reddit posters.

“Well going from being blindsided by the most heart-breaking news possible days before your retirement game — to leading Gotham FC through the playoffs to your first NWSL Championship victory?!?! It is really the most badass thing imaginable. I am constantly in awe of your perseverance, class and strength. Truly a surreal amount of focus to sustain your mental/physical health with 2 little ones, dad in hospice, and while playing and training in your last season. I’ve been rooting for you our whole lives and will continue to do so until the end. The whole WoSo community is behind you. They love you & I love you, @alikrieger! Soak it all in. Congratulations on your game-changing career. You left it better than you found it, and we are all so lucky to have witnessed it,” Kyle captioned his post.

One of Ali‘s Instagram posts raised some eyebrows last month.