Is There a 'Trolls Band Together' (2023) End Credits Scene? Spoilers for Every Moment!

The new Trolls 3 movie is now in theaters and seeing as it’s the third installment in a successful franchise, there’s a good chance another movie could be on the way.

So, that means a post-credits scene might tease a future movie, right?

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Trolls Band Together?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that YES, there are end credits scenes during Trolls Band Together, so make sure to stick around to watch them!

The first moment features a fake-out proposal moment when Branch is on stage performing with BroZone. He approaches Poppy and gets down on one knee. As he begins asking, “Will you…?,” Poppy interrupts him and says, “join the band? Of course I will!” She then gets on stage with Viva to perform with BroZone.

Another scene shows Tiny Diamond in therapy and when he asks if the session is covered by insurance, Mr. Dinkles replies, “No, I’m out of network.”

At the end of the credits, Viva says, “Oh wow, it’s like sunshine in my earholes.”

