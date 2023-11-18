Top Stories
Maya Hawke Poses With Puppies at North Shore Animal League America's 2023 Celebration Of Rescue

Maya Hawke Poses With Puppies at North Shore Animal League America's 2023 Celebration Of Rescue

Maya Hawke is meeting some adorable furry friends!

The 25-year-old actress attended North Shore Animal League America‘s 2023 Celebration of Rescue on Friday (November 17) in New York City, where she posed with a pair of puppies.

Maya looked ecstatic as she took photos with two different tiny pooches.

Also present at the event was Beth Stern, who grabbed her own puppy to pose with next to Maya.

If you haven’t heard, Maya has joined the cast of Disney’s Inside Out 2, and you can watch the trailer here!

The Stranger Things star is also one of 25 celebrities who have famous parents! Check out our full list of Hollywood dynasties.

Browse through the gallery to see more wholesome photos of Maya Hawke holding puppies at North Shore Animal League America’s 2023 Celebration of Rescue…
