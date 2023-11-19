Colin Jost Holds Sign for Dana Carvey & Wife Paula Live on TV During 'SNL' Ending Following the Death of Their Son Dex

There was a very emotional moment at the very end of this weekend’s Saturday Night Live.

As guest host of the night Jason Momoa signed off from Saturday’s episode (November 18), Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost held up a sign that said “We love you Dana and Paula.”

The sweet message was meant for SNL alum Dana Carvey and wife Paula Zwagerman, after the couple’s oldest son, Dex Carvey, died earlier this week from an accidental drug overdose at 32.

Dana spent seven seasons on the SNL cast from 1986 to 1993, especially known for his impressions of George H.W. Bush and Ross Perot, as well as original characters like Church Lady, Hans (to Kevin Nealon‘s Franz) and Garth alongside Mike Myers in “Wayne’s World” sketches. He also won five consecutive Emmy nominations while on the show.

