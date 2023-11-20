'Blue Bloods' Is Ending With Season 14, Two-Part Final Season Details Revealed!

Blue Bloods is coming to an end.

The long-running CBS cop family drama will return for its 14th and final season, the network confirmed.

The ending will occur with a two-part final season which will consist of 18 episodes, via Deadline.

The first 10 episodes will air this coming midseason, premiering on CBS on February 16, 2024 and streaming live on Paramount+, and the remaining eight episodes will run in fall of 2024.

“Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS’s legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base,” Amy Reisenbach, President, CBS Entertainment and David Stapf, President, CBS Studios, said in a joint statement.

“We’ll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table. We also sincerely thank the incredible writing and producing teams guided by executive producer Kevin Wade, for years of compelling episodes as they conceive this final chapter that we expect to be the most satisfying season yet for our loyal viewers.”

