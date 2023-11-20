Top Stories
Travis Kelce Reveals Details of First Meeting With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, His Mom Donna's True Feelings, the Song He Sang With Taylor &amp; More

Travis Kelce Reveals Details of First Meeting With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, His Mom Donna's True Feelings, the Song He Sang With Taylor & More

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

Who's Sitting in Travis Kelce's Suite at Chiefs/Eagles Game? 1 Kelce Family Member Skips, 1 Star Can't Attend, &amp; Our Best Guesses About Other Attendees

Who's Sitting in Travis Kelce's Suite at Chiefs/Eagles Game? 1 Kelce Family Member Skips, 1 Star Can't Attend, & Our Best Guesses About Other Attendees

Travis Kelce's Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Unfollows 3 NFL Friends, Still Follows 1 Kelce Family Member

Travis Kelce's Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Unfollows 3 NFL Friends, Still Follows 1 Kelce Family Member

Mon, 20 November 2023 at 4:49 pm

Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, & Danielle Brooks Attend 'The Color Purple' Screening in London

Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, & Danielle Brooks Attend 'The Color Purple' Screening in London

Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks are stepping out to promote their new musical movie!

The ladies posed for photos while arriving at a special screening of The Color Purple held on Monday (November 20) at Vue West End in London, England.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Colman Domingo and Corey Hawkins along with director Blitz Bazawule.

Keep reading to find out more…

The Color Purple, based on the classic novel by Alice Walker and the beloved Steven Spielberg movie, is a decades-spanning tale of one woman’s journey to independence. Celie faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.

The musical version of The Color Purple has already had two Broadway productions and now it has been turned into a movie with Oprah Winfrey as one of the producers.

H.E.R., Halle Bailey, and Aunjanue Ellis also star in the new movie.

The Color Purple hits theaters on December 25 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of the stars at the screening…
Just Jared on Facebook
the color purple screening in london 01
the color purple screening in london 02
the color purple screening in london 03
the color purple screening in london 04
the color purple screening in london 05
the color purple screening in london 06
the color purple screening in london 07
the color purple screening in london 08
the color purple screening in london 09
the color purple screening in london 10
the color purple screening in london 11
the color purple screening in london 12
the color purple screening in london 13
the color purple screening in london 14
the color purple screening in london 15
the color purple screening in london 16
the color purple screening in london 17
the color purple screening in london 18
the color purple screening in london 19
the color purple screening in london 20
the color purple screening in london 21
the color purple screening in london 22
the color purple screening in london 23
the color purple screening in london 24
the color purple screening in london 25
the color purple screening in london 26
the color purple screening in london 27

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Blitz Bazawule, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, The Color Purple

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images