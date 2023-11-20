Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, & Danielle Brooks Attend 'The Color Purple' Screening in London

Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks are stepping out to promote their new musical movie!

The ladies posed for photos while arriving at a special screening of The Color Purple held on Monday (November 20) at Vue West End in London, England.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Colman Domingo and Corey Hawkins along with director Blitz Bazawule.

The Color Purple, based on the classic novel by Alice Walker and the beloved Steven Spielberg movie, is a decades-spanning tale of one woman’s journey to independence. Celie faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.

The musical version of The Color Purple has already had two Broadway productions and now it has been turned into a movie with Oprah Winfrey as one of the producers.

H.E.R., Halle Bailey, and Aunjanue Ellis also star in the new movie.

The Color Purple hits theaters on December 25 – watch the trailer here!

