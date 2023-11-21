BTS' Jung Kook Dating History - Every Rumored Romantic Partner Revealed

The romantic life of BTS‘s Jung Kook remains a mystery.

As the “golden maknae” of the world-renowned K-pop group – a term signifying that he’s the youngest star of the group – Jung Kook‘s charm and talent have captivated hearts worldwide.

While none of the BTS members have confirmed any relationships, speculations and ship pairings abound in the realm of dating rumors.

From fellow idols to non-celebrities, here’s a glimpse into the dating history of Jung Kook, shedding light on the women he has been linked with over the years.

Find out who he has been linked to over the years…