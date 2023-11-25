Is Sarah Ramos Single or Married? Meet Her Director Husband!

Sarah Ramos is playing Georgia in the new movie Christmas in Notting Hill for Hallmark Channel and it’s time to learn more about her!

The 32-year-old actress is best known for playing Haddie Braverman on the NBC series Parenthood and she has also been seen in shows like FX’s The Bear, HBO’s Winning Time, and Showtime’s The Affair.

Sarah, who made her Hallmark debut last year, is also beloved for her hilarious recreations of fan-favorite movies alongside famous celebs.

So, is Sarah single or married?

Keep reading to find out more…

She’s been married to husband Matt Spicer since 2020!

For those who don’t know, Matt directed the 2017 movie Ingrid Goes West and has also directed episodes of TV shows like Angelyne, Dollface, and On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

The couple is notoriously private about their relationship on Instagram, but you can see some red carpet appearances in the gallery!

