North West Tells Aunt Kendall Jenner That Kim Kardashian Lied to Her About Her Met Gala Look

North West dissed her mom’s sense of style and threw her under the bus during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The 10-year-old fashionista had some thoughts about Kim Kardashian‘s pearl-studded dress for the 2023 Met Gala. More specifically, she put the outfit and several of her mom’s other iconic looks on blast while in front of the camera.

Elsewhere during the show, she told her aunt, Kendall Jenner, that Kim wasn’t really a fan of the look that she wore to the biggest night in fashion this year. In the process, she caught her mom in a big lie.

Read more about North West calling her mom out…

During the episode, Kendall noted that North and her cousin Penelope Disick both loved her distinctive outfit from the evening. She said that Kim also liked it, but North disagreed.

She told her aunt that her mom “was lying.”

“She told me she did not like your look,” North told a “taken aback” Kendall (via Page Six).

Kim spoke to her daughter after she spilled her secret, saying, “By the way, North, you need to have some, like, loyalty. When mommy talks s-it about people, you cannot go tell them.”

“Why would you tell auntie Kendall I hated her outfit,” she asked, adding that you can be honest but still be “having your mama’s back.”

North had some more thoughts about the outfits for the 2023 Met Gala. She called one celebrity’s choice “cringe” and even weighed in on her mom’s ex Pete Davidson‘s outfit.

