Fantasia Barrino Opens Up About Losing It All & Attempting Suicide By 2010, Starting Over & How Life Feels Like 'American Idol' Again

Fantasia Barrino Taylor is opening up about her resilience.

The 39-year-old American Idol winner and The Color Purple star got candid in a cover story for Elle‘s 2023 Women in Hollywood issue, out now.

During the conversation, she spoke about angels coming into her life during dark times and feeling lost, losing it all and attempting suicide, and how she feels she’s getting her second chance at fame.

Find out what Fantasia Barrino had to say…