Top Stories
Vas J. Morgan's Star-Studded 35th Birthday Party - Full Guest List Revealed!

Vas J. Morgan's Star-Studded 35th Birthday Party - Full Guest List Revealed!

Cardi B Makes Her Runway Debut In Front of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman &amp; More

Cardi B Makes Her Runway Debut In Front of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman & More

Will Smith Confirms a Sequel for 1 of His Biggest Movies, Seemingly Alludes to Oscars Slap in Speech

Will Smith Confirms a Sequel for 1 of His Biggest Movies, Seemingly Alludes to Oscars Slap in Speech

Britney Spears Reunites With 2 Family Members On Her Birthday (Photo!)

Britney Spears Reunites With 2 Family Members On Her Birthday (Photo!)

Sun, 03 December 2023 at 3:24 pm

The Richest 'Desperate Housewives' Co-Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Continue Here »

The Richest 'Desperate Housewives' Co-Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Desperate Housewives is a modern classic.

The comedy/drama/mystery series ran on ABC for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012, starring Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Eva Longoria, Brenda Strong, Dana Delany, Nicolette Sheridan, and Vanessa Williams.

The show, set on Wisteria Lane in the fictional town of Fairview, follows the lives of a group of women as seen through the eyes of their friend and neighbor who committed suicide in the first episode.

The show won six Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the stars of the show also went on to enjoy very successful careers, amassing a significant amount of wealth ever since.

We’ve rounded up the stars of Desperate Housewives, and ranked from according to their estimated net worth.

Find out who the richest stars of Desperate Housewives are…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: ABC, Brenda Strong, Dana Delany, Desperate Housewives, EG, Eva Longoria, evergreen, Extended, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Net Worth, Nicolette Sheridan, Slideshow, Television, Teri Hatcher, Vanessa Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images